Baishuihe bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway under construction in SW China
An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2024 shows the construction site of Baishuihe bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Baishuihe bridge, with a length of 833.5 meters, has completed the bridge deck installation recently. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Workers work at the construction site of Baishuihe bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 19, 2024. The Baishuihe bridge, with a length of 833.5 meters, has completed the bridge deck installation recently. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Workers work at the construction site of Baishuihe bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 19, 2024. The Baishuihe bridge, with a length of 833.5 meters, has completed the bridge deck installation recently. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A worker works at the construction site of Baishuihe bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 19, 2024. The Baishuihe bridge, with a length of 833.5 meters, has completed the bridge deck installation recently. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
