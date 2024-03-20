Baishuihe bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway under construction in SW China

Xinhua) 08:58, March 20, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2024 shows the construction site of Baishuihe bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Baishuihe bridge, with a length of 833.5 meters, has completed the bridge deck installation recently. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

