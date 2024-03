We Are China

Scenery of cole flower fields in Liupanshui, China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 10:50, March 13, 2024

This aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows cole flower fields in Dibo Village of Liuzhi Special District in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A drone photo shows tourists visiting cole flower fields in Wayao Village of Liuzhi Special District in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A tourist takes selfies in cole flower fields in Wayao Village of Liuzhi Special District in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A tourist poses for photos in cole flower fields in Wayao Village of Liuzhi Special District in Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

