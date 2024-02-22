Home>>
Guizhou 'aunties' got game: Village basketball tournament bounces into action
(People's Daily App) 16:36, February 22, 2024
Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan, Guizhou Province was full of energy as the 2024 Xijiang Aunties Basketball Tournament opened on February 13. Dressed in ethnic Miao clothing, teams vied for a shot at the title in the weeklong event open to local married women, who in local culture are affectionately called guma, or "aunties." While there was a lot more traveling than dribbling, the focus was on having fun and putting on a good show. (Video source: Dongjing Guizhou)
