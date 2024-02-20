Special dragon dance sets sky ablaze in Guizhou
People perform dragon dance amid fireworks to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Mengxi Town, Songtao Miao Autonomous County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Xie Huifang)
"Zhalong dance" is a form of dragon dance performed amid fireworks by the Miao ethnic group and was listed as an intangible cultural heritage of Guizhou Province in 2006.
People perform dragon dance amid fireworks to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Mengxi Town, Songtao Miao Autonomous County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Xie Huifang)
People perform dragon dance amid fireworks to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Mengxi Town, Songtao Miao Autonomous County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Xie Huifang)
People perform dragon dance amid fireworks to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Mengxi Town, Songtao Miao Autonomous County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Xie Huifang)
People perform dragon dance amid fireworks to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Mengxi Town, Songtao Miao Autonomous County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Xie Huifang)
People perform dragon dance amid fireworks to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Mengxi Town, Songtao Miao Autonomous County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Xie Huifang)
People perform dragon dance amid fireworks to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Mengxi Town, Songtao Miao Autonomous County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Xie Huifang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cultural, sports carnival in SW China's ethnic villages
- "Village IPs" nurture new opportunities for rural development
- "Village gala" held on "slow trains" in SW China's Guizhou
- Qianxi in SW China's Guizhou cultivates big Miao embroidery industry
- Miao people celebrate "Tiaohua" festival to pray for harvest and well-being in new year
- Dazzling drone fleets fly high in China
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.