Special dragon dance sets sky ablaze in Guizhou

Ecns.cn) 16:39, February 20, 2024

People perform dragon dance amid fireworks to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Mengxi Town, Songtao Miao Autonomous County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Xie Huifang)

"Zhalong dance" is a form of dragon dance performed amid fireworks by the Miao ethnic group and was listed as an intangible cultural heritage of Guizhou Province in 2006.

