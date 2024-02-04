"Village gala" held on "slow trains" in SW China's Guizhou

February 04, 2024

Villagers wait to board a "slow train" in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Zhou Jianguo)

A "village gala" for the upcoming Chinese New Year was held on a "slow train" in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Jan. 26.

Constructors of the railway, Party chiefs of villages and individuals who play a leading role in increasing the farmers' income along the route, and train crew attended the "village gala."

Villagers carrying farm produce and specialties for sale prepare to board a "slow train" in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Zhou Jianguo)

"Slow trains" No. 5640 and No. 5639, which started operating in 1997, run in Guizhou Province between the provincial capital Guiyang and Yuping Dong autonomous county of Tongren city, and pass through 14 stations.

For villagers living along the railway stations, the trains, with an average speed of 40-plus kilometers per hour, are their preferred means of travel, and to transport local farm produce and specialties. Temporary fairs are held aboard the trains, enabling passengers to purchase goods.

Villagers sell fresh vegetables in a carriage of a "slow train" in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Zhou Jianguo)

The trains now also have carriages themed on intangible cultural heritage items, books, and health.

More cultural activities will be held on the trains to promote the villages, scenic areas and areas along the railway in the future.

A man writes the Chinese character "Fu," meaning fortune and luck in English, during a "village gala" for the upcoming Chinese New Year held on a "slow train" running on a railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Zhou Jianguo)

