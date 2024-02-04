China's Guizhou generates record-high wind, photovoltaic power in 2023

Xinhua) 10:25, February 04, 2024

GUIYANG, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Guizhou Province generated a record-high 23.97 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of wind and photovoltaic power in 2023, registering a 15 percent year-on-year increase, according to the Guizhou branch of the China Southern Power Grid.

By the end of 2023, the installed capacity of wind and photovoltaic power in Guizhou accounted for more than 27 percent of the total, and the utilization rate of new energy power reached 99.51 percent.

With the installed capacity of wind and photovoltaic power continuing to increase, the Guizhou branch has built an integrated platform that can observe, measure and control new energy generation.

So far, the platform has monitored the real-time data of 210 new energy stations across the province, including the operating power, unit models, meteorological information and other related parameters.

Currently, the platform boasts an accuracy rate of over 85 percent in predicting new energy generation, offering a reliable foundation for decisions on energy optimization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)