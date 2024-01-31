Special fairs with bountiful supplies staged across Guiyang as Spring Festival approaches
A citizen selects products during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 30, 2024. As the Spring Festival approaches, special fairs with bountiful supplies are staged in different localities across the province to ensure one-stop shopping experience for the residents. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A merchant sells products via livestreaming during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 30, 2024. As the Spring Festival approaches, special fairs with bountiful supplies are staged in different localities across the province to ensure one-stop shopping experience for the residents. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A merchant indicates the origin of his products to a customer during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 30, 2024. As the Spring Festival approaches, special fairs with bountiful supplies are staged in different localities across the province to ensure one-stop shopping experience for the residents. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
People select products during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 30, 2024. As the Spring Festival approaches, special fairs with bountiful supplies are staged in different localities across the province to ensure one-stop shopping experience for the residents. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
People buy products during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 30, 2024. As the Spring Festival approaches, special fairs with bountiful supplies are staged in different localities across the province to ensure one-stop shopping experience for the residents. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Snow scenery of Hezhang County in China's Guizhou
- New finds in China's Guizhou indicate prehistoric human activity over 55,000 years ago
- In pics: bullet trains at maintenance station in China's Guizhou
- China's Guizhou to build complete new energy industrial chain
- China's Guizhou eyes 1 tln yuan digital economy in 2024
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.