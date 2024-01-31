Special fairs with bountiful supplies staged across Guiyang as Spring Festival approaches

Xinhua) 13:36, January 31, 2024

A citizen selects products during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 30, 2024. As the Spring Festival approaches, special fairs with bountiful supplies are staged in different localities across the province to ensure one-stop shopping experience for the residents. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A merchant sells products via livestreaming during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 30, 2024.

A merchant indicates the origin of his products to a customer during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 30, 2024.

People select products during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 30, 2024.

People buy products during a fair in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 30, 2024.

