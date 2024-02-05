Cultural, sports carnival in SW China's ethnic villages

Xinhua) 14:17, February 05, 2024

GUIYANG, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Around 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 3, as the whistle blew, a football match in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, kicked off as part of this year's Village Super League as well as to mark the upcoming Spring Festival.

The football match was between Macao Workers' Union Football Team and the Guizhou Village Super League Football Team.

Passing, fighting, shooting, Guizhou's local village players such as Dong Yongheng and Lu Jinfu, dressed in blue uniforms, still presented their excellent performance on the field this time. Macao players dressed in "Chinese Red" uniforms also tried their best. In the end, the Guizhou Village Super League Football Team won the victory at the score of 3: 2.

This football match was also an important part of the 2024 China's "Village Night" demonstration and exhibition activities. The game served as a mode to promote exchange between Guizhou and Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

"Village Super League is so charming and attractive. It is an unforgettable experience for me to bring our team here and socialize with local players," said Lin Jinxiong, leader of the Macao Workers' Union Football Team.

Lin added that this is also a rare opportunity for him to get a close look at the colorful ethnic cultures and beautiful natural scenery of the motherland, and he hopes that there will be more exchanges between Guizhou and Macao SAR in the future.

During the break, Macao SAR's cheerleading team performed a traditional and unique intangible cultural heritage "drunken dragon dance" performance. The performers were holding dragon's heads and tails respectively and danced in "drunk steps" to the rhythmic beats of gongs and drums, drawing the attention of the audience.

Artistic and cultural performances presented on the stadium are one of the biggest highlights of this rural cultural and sports carnival, which also makes the stadium a big podium full of diverse ethnic cultures.

At about 7:30 p.m., "Village Night," the local Spring Festival Gala in Rongjiang County, began with locals from the Miao ethnic group singing ancient mysterious songs.

Local Miao villagers, wearing traditional ethnic costumes and following the beats of drums and singing Miao's flying songs, slowly walked onto the pitch. At this moment, the stadium seems to echo with the whispers of the county's ancient soul.

From the Kam Grand Choir of Dong people to the Jinji Dance of Miao people and the drum beats of the Yao people, various unique intangible cultural heritage performances were presented on the stage of "Village Night," giving the people insights to this fantastic cultural feast.

Just like the grassroots and villager-centered Village Super League, "Village Night" also highlights its "down-to-earth flavor" and calls on everyone to participate.

Besides local students, farmers, venders and village cadres, Rongjiang County also invited villagers from nearby counties to join in the feast, with a total of more than 2,300 participants.

In addition to the ethnic cultural display, there were many performances in novel and modern forms including rhythmic gymnastics and a show called "Football Dream" that combined football skills, folk dances, gymnastics and other elements, that showcased the youthful and energetic spirit of Rongjiang teenagers.

This year's "Village Night" also invited foreign youths to participate. Anita Miavazandry from Madagascar sang the song "Shake Hands with the World" with other foreign students during the gathering, which made this rural performance full of "international style."

"It is an unforgettable experience to participate in 'Village Night.' It has always been my dream to perform on the stadium of Village Super League and today my dream came true," said Miavazandry. "Besides appreciating the local unique ethnic culture, I also hope to share the happiness of 'Village Night' with more people."

Thanks to Village Super League and "Village Night," the football field was full of joy that night. At the end of the gala, people of different ethnic groups formed a gigantic circle, playing musical instruments, dancing and singing together, as well as blessing one another for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

