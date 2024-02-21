People of Gelao ethnic group celebrate "Maolong Festival" in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:17, February 21, 2024

People watch a dragon dance competing event during the "Maolong Festival" of Gelao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 20, 2024. The festival, as a folk activity for people of the Gelao ethnic group to celebrate the Spring Festival and lantern festival, is listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2006. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Local people perform dragon dance during the "Maolong Festival" of Gelao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 20, 2024. The festival, as a folk activity for people of the Gelao ethnic group to celebrate the Spring Festival and lantern festival, is listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2006. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the "Maolong Festival" of Gelao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 20, 2024. The festival, as a folk activity for people of the Gelao ethnic group to celebrate the Spring Festival and lantern festival, is listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2006. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Local people perform dragon dance during the "Maolong Festival" of Gelao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 20, 2024. The festival, as a folk activity for people of the Gelao ethnic group to celebrate the Spring Festival and lantern festival, is listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2006. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Local people perform dragon dance during the "Maolong Festival" of Gelao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 20, 2024. The festival, as a folk activity for people of the Gelao ethnic group to celebrate the Spring Festival and lantern festival, is listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2006. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows people watching dragon dance performance during the "Maolong Festival" of Gelao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 20, 2024. The festival, as a folk activity for people of the Gelao ethnic group to celebrate the Spring Festival and lantern festival, is listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2006. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A dragon dance performance is staged during the "Maolong Festival" of Gelao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 20, 2024. The festival, as a folk activity for people of the Gelao ethnic group to celebrate the Spring Festival and lantern festival, is listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2006. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Local people perform dragon dance during the "Maolong Festival" of Gelao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 20, 2024. The festival, as a folk activity for people of the Gelao ethnic group to celebrate the Spring Festival and lantern festival, is listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2006. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People participate in a dragon dance parade during the "Maolong Festival" of Gelao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 20, 2024. The festival, as a folk activity for people of the Gelao ethnic group to celebrate the Spring Festival and lantern festival, is listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2006. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People participate in a dragon dance parade during the "Maolong Festival" of Gelao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 20, 2024. The festival, as a folk activity for people of the Gelao ethnic group to celebrate the Spring Festival and lantern festival, is listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2006. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A child holds a dragon toy during a parade of "Maolong Festival" of Gelao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 20, 2024. The festival, as a folk activity for people of the Gelao ethnic group to celebrate the Spring Festival and lantern festival, is listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2006. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Local people perform dragon dance during the "Maolong Festival" of Gelao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 20, 2024. The festival, as a folk activity for people of the Gelao ethnic group to celebrate the Spring Festival and lantern festival, is listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2006. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)