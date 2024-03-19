Sama Festival celebrated in Guizhou
People of Dong ethnic group gather to worship their ancestor Sama during the Sama Festival in Sanbao Dong Village of Rongjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Sama was the name of a heroine in ancient maternal society of Dong people. The Sama Festival, enlisted as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2006, is held to commemorate their ancestor.
Photos
