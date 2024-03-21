Zangke River bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway under construction in SW China

Xinhua) 11:10, March 21, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on March 20, 2024 shows the construction site of Zangke River bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The bridge features a length of 1,849 meters and a span of 1,080 meters. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

