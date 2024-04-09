We Are China

Sea of bamboo scenery in Guizhou

Ecns.cn) 16:24, April 09, 2024

Breathtaking scenery of Zhuhai (bamboo sea) Lake surrounded by a sea of bamboo at Chishui Zhuhai National Forest Park in Chishui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

