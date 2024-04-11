Home>>
Tea plantations boost rural vitalization in SW China's Guizhou
(People's Daily Online) 16:27, April 11, 2024
In the tea plantations in Meitan county of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, rows of lush tea trees are neatly arranged. From the sky, the tea plantations resemble green ocean waves, creating a breathtaking spring scene.
China Tea Sea Park in Meitan, with its expansive 43,000 mu (about 2,867 hectares) of continuous tea plantations, boasts the world's largest single expanse of tea trees.
In recent years, Meitan has formed a coordinated urban-rural development pattern by integrating the tea-planting industry with tourism. In 2023, Meitan produced more than 72,000 tonnes of tea, generating an output value of 7.5 billion yuan (about $1.04 billion), ranking first among China's "top 100 tea-producing counties" for four consecutive years.
