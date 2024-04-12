Guizhou, a world-class travel destination in China

Guizhou Province, nestled in the mountainous southwest of China, is a treasure trove of outdoor adventure, scientific exploration, and folk culture. The province boasts dense forests, lucid waters, deep caves, and fine wine, making it an attractive destination for tourists seeking a unique experience.

Tourists enjoy paragliding at a scenic area in southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Guizhou's mountainous and pristine natural landscape provides an excellent environment for outdoor sports such as rock climbing, mountaineering, hiking, camping, rafting, jungle crossing, and low-altitude skydiving.

The province is home to more than half of the world's 100 tallest bridges, earning it the title "the museum of world bridges." This has enabled Guizhou to develop a large number of extreme sports, including bungee jumping, big swings, and sky walking, providing a space for adventurous international visitors to experience.

Hidden in the rolling mountains of Guizhou lies a vast underground world, earning it the nickname "World Cave Museum." This rugged terrain makes Guizhou an ideal destination for hiking expeditions aimed at exploring these fascinating subterranean environments.

The province's rich ecological and natural resources also provide excellent conditions for hosting a range of competitions, including the "Running Guizhou" mountain running series, the "Colorful Guizhou" cycling league, the "Water Charm Guizhou" water sports series, the "Passionate Guizhou" automobile and motorcycle series, and the "Soaring Guizhou" paragliding competitions. These events offer new experiences for outdoor sports enthusiasts from all over the world.

Guizhou has 10 national historical and cultural cities and towns, 757 traditional Chinese villages, and 312 villages with Chinese ethnic minority characteristics. The province's rich and interesting local customs and rural cuisine allow tourists to experience an authentic Chinese folk lifestyle.

The province boasts a wide array of well-known scenic spots, including the Huangguoshu Waterfall Scenic Area in Anshun, Libo Xiaoqikong Scenic Area in Qiannan prefecture, Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village Scenic Area in Qiandongnan prefecture, Chishui Danxia Scenic Area in Zunyi, Wanfenglin Scenic Area in Qianxinan prefecture, and Fanjing Mountain Scenic Area in Tongren. The scenery of these spots is not only unique but also unmatched by any other part of the world.

Villages of varying sizes in Guizhou connect with the world in interesting ways, such as through local sports events like the "Village Basketball Association" (Village BA) . These events, featuring local athletes, reflect Guizhou's customs and have attracted millions of fans online. Visitors attending a match held in one of these villages can immerse themselves in distinctive local customs, making it a superb starting point for in-depth tours of Guizhou's rural areas.

Photo shows a girl wearing traditional clothes of an ethnic minority group in southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Guizhou is famous for its natural resources and cultural customs, but it also has a lesser-known aspect. As part of China’s "East Data, West Computing" project, Guizhou has gradually evolved into a burgeoning digital hub, emphasizing computing power and industrial advancement. Notably, the world's largest radio telescope, measuring 500 meters in diameter, is located in Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture within the province.

Every year, the International Mountain Tourism Alliance, a non-profit organization, convenes in Guizhou to discuss sustainable development and innovation in mountain tourism with partners from across the world. These meetings focus on strategies for protecting mountain resources, innovatively using and developing them, and promoting a positive relationship between tourism, ecology, culture, and society.

Discover the vibrancy of Guizhou – a world-class travel destination that reveals a unique side of China!

