Magnificent scenery of largest waterfall on China's Danxia landforms attracts tourists

People's Daily Online) 11:37, April 12, 2024

Photo shows a beautiful aerial view of the waterfall at the Chishui waterfall scenic spot in Chishui city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

The Chishui waterfall scenic spot in Chishui city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, attracts a steady flow of visitors due to its breathtaking waterfall that cascades down a towering cliff, plunging dozens of meters.

Renowned for its grandeur and powerful presence, the waterfall is the largest of its kind on China's Danxia landforms, a landscape characterized by reddish sandstone features, as well as the largest waterfall in the country's Yangtze River basin.

The waterfall stands 76 meters tall and 80 meters wide.

