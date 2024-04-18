Blooming jacaranda trees turn road in SW China's Kunming into wonderland

People's Daily Online) 13:07, April 18, 2024

Blooming flowers on jacaranda trees turn Jiaochang Middle Road in Wuhua district, Kunming city, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, into a lively tourist attraction. (People's Daily Online/Zeng Zhihui)

As the flowers on jacaranda trees lining Jiaochang Middle Road in Wuhua district, Kunming city, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, have entered their blooming season, vibrant blue-purple flowers have transformed the road into a dreamy and romantic wonderland, attracting visitors from far and wide to take photos and soak in the breathtaking beauty.

The jacaranda-lined road has long been a popular spot among locals and tourists. Since 2019, Wuhua district has leveraged the spellbinding appeal of jacaranda blossoms to host the annual Kunming jacaranda culture and arts festival to celebrate the iconic blossoms with themed events like a music season, poetry reading, a cultural and creative design competition for young people, photography contest, and lifestyle markets.

During these events, participants can admire, taste, and experience various featured products, including snacks from time-honored brands, handicrafts involving intangible cultural heritage, jacaranda-inspired cultural and creative merchandise, as well as jacaranda-flavored and jacaranda-shaped ice creams.

