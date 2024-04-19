Scenery of tea gardens in town of Hubei, C China
An aerial drone photo taken on April 18, 2024 shows the view of tea gardens in Zouma Town of Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province. The county of Hefeng has made efforts in the coordinated development of tea planting and tourism industries to boost rural revitalization. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)
A tourist visits a tea garden in Zouma Town of Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, April 18, 2024. The county of Hefeng has made efforts in the coordinated development of tea planting and tourism industries to boost rural revitalization. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)
