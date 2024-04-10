We Are China

300 MW compressed air energy storage station starts operation in Hubei

Xinhua) 09:14, April 10, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows a view of the 300 MW compressed air energy storage station in Yingcheng, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

The 300 MW compressed air energy storage station in Yingcheng started operation on Tuesday.

With the technology known as "compressed air energy storage'', air would be pumped into the underground cavern when power demand is low while the compressed air would be released to generate power during times of increased demand.

Dubbed as a "super power bank", the station is expected to generate 500 million kWh power annually.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows a view of the 300 MW compressed air energy storage station in Yingcheng, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Staff members inspect the 300 MW compressed air energy storage station in Yingcheng, central China's Hubei Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Staff members work at the 300 MW compressed air energy storage station in Yingcheng, central China's Hubei Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Staff members work at the 300 MW compressed air energy storage station in Yingcheng, central China's Hubei Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)