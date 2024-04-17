Zhongxiang Hanjiang grand bridge in central China's Hubei under construction

Xinhua) 10:17, April 17, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on April 16, 2024 shows the construction site of Zhongxiang Hanjiang grand bridge in Jingmen, central China's Hubei Province. The No. 316 main tower of Zhongxiang Hanjiang grand bridge was successfully capped on Tuesday. The grand bridge is a key project of the Wuhan-Yichang section of a high-speed railway linking east China's Shanghai, southwest China's Chongqing and Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

