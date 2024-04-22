Home>>
Spring scenery of NW China's Dunhuang delights visitors
(People's Daily Online) 13:09, April 22, 2024
|Tourists ride camels in a desert at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Wenjia)
Tourists flock to the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang city, northwest China's Gansu Province to experience the splendid spring scenery of a vast desert and bask in the wonderful ambience of the famous scenic spot along the ancient Silk Road.
