Spring scenery of NW China's Dunhuang delights visitors

People's Daily Online) 13:09, April 22, 2024

Tourists ride camels in a desert at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Wenjia)

Tourists flock to the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang city, northwest China's Gansu Province to experience the splendid spring scenery of a vast desert and bask in the wonderful ambience of the famous scenic spot along the ancient Silk Road.

