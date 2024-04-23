In pics: Blooming peach flowers in Lhari county, SW China's Xizang

People's Daily Online) 10:44, April 23, 2024

Aerial photo shows peach flowers blooming amid the fields and the village houses nearby in Lhari county, Nagqu city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Peach flowers are in full bloom in Niwu township, Lhari county, Nagqu city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The bloom of peach flowers amid the fields and the village houses nearby present a beautiful scenery.

In recent years, Lhari county has taken advantage of its natural resources to vigorously develop tourism, which has advanced its rural construction and protected the natural ecology. This has enabled villagers to find jobs and start businesses locally, which has increased their incomes.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)