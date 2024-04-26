We Are China

2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition opens

People's Daily Online) 16:43, April 26, 2024

Photo shows a car on display at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition. (People’s Daily Online/Jiao Lei)

The 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition kicked off in Beijing on April 25, 2024.

The exhibition features 117 global premieres (including 30 global premieres by multinational companies). A total of 41 concept cars and 278 new energy vehicles will be featured.

With the theme, “Driving to Smart Mobility,” the exhibition will last until May 4.

