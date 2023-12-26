Home>>
Exhilarating cliff road drive
(People's Daily App) 16:16, December 26, 2023
Watch out! This serpentine cliff road provides a thrilling driving experience as well as amazing vistas of frost-kissed valleys in Chongqing.
