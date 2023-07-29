Yangtze River Economic Belt serves as important gathering place for automobile industry in China

Workers work at the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, east China, May 12, 2023. The Yangtze River Economic Belt is an important gathering place for the automobile industry, bringing together a large number of automobile brands and manufacturers, which helps China's new energy vehicle industry move to a new stage of large-scale and global development, and also adds new impetus to the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

People visit the exhibition area of BYD during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2023. The Yangtze River Economic Belt is an important gathering place for the automobile industry, bringing together a large number of automobile brands and manufacturers, which helps China's new energy vehicle industry move to a new stage of large-scale and global development, and also adds new impetus to the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A new energy vehicle is seen on the road in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 20, 2023. The Yangtze River Economic Belt is an important gathering place for the automobile industry, bringing together a large number of automobile brands and manufacturers, which helps China's new energy vehicle industry move to a new stage of large-scale and global development, and also adds new impetus to the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows workers working at a factory of Lotus in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The Yangtze River Economic Belt is an important gathering place for the automobile industry, bringing together a large number of automobile brands and manufacturers, which helps China's new energy vehicle industry move to a new stage of large-scale and global development, and also adds new impetus to the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

A worker loads a new-energy vehicle onto a train at the Shuijiahu railway freight station in Changfeng County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, May 9, 2023. The Yangtze River Economic Belt is an important gathering place for the automobile industry, bringing together a large number of automobile brands and manufacturers, which helps China's new energy vehicle industry move to a new stage of large-scale and global development, and also adds new impetus to the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A worker operates equipment at a workshop of a chassis system company in southwest China's Chongqing, July 13, 2023. The Yangtze River Economic Belt is an important gathering place for the automobile industry, bringing together a large number of automobile brands and manufacturers, which helps China's new energy vehicle industry move to a new stage of large-scale and global development, and also adds new impetus to the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A transport vehicle delivers the installed power battery system parts at a workshop of SAIC-CATL Motor Power Battery System Co., Ltd. in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 16, 2023. The Yangtze River Economic Belt is an important gathering place for the automobile industry, bringing together a large number of automobile brands and manufacturers, which helps China's new energy vehicle industry move to a new stage of large-scale and global development, and also adds new impetus to the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A worker works at a manufacturing base of the Jiangling Motors Group Co., Ltd. in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 18, 2023. The Yangtze River Economic Belt is an important gathering place for the automobile industry, bringing together a large number of automobile brands and manufacturers, which helps China's new energy vehicle industry move to a new stage of large-scale and global development, and also adds new impetus to the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

New energy vehicles are on display at a BYD exhibition hall in Fuyang District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 18, 2023. The Yangtze River Economic Belt is an important gathering place for the automobile industry, bringing together a large number of automobile brands and manufacturers, which helps China's new energy vehicle industry move to a new stage of large-scale and global development, and also adds new impetus to the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Feb. 15, 2023 shows a workshop of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto Inc. in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Yangtze River Economic Belt is an important gathering place for the automobile industry, bringing together a large number of automobile brands and manufacturers, which helps China's new energy vehicle industry move to a new stage of large-scale and global development, and also adds new impetus to the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

People visit the exhibition area of SAIC Motor Co., Ltd. during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, April 18, 2023. The Yangtze River Economic Belt is an important gathering place for the automobile industry, bringing together a large number of automobile brands and manufacturers, which helps China's new energy vehicle industry move to a new stage of large-scale and global development, and also adds new impetus to the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Jan. 11, 2023 shows workers working at a factory of Lotus in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The Yangtze River Economic Belt is an important gathering place for the automobile industry, bringing together a large number of automobile brands and manufacturers, which helps China's new energy vehicle industry move to a new stage of large-scale and global development, and also adds new impetus to the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2023 shows a factory of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto Inc. in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Yangtze River Economic Belt is an important gathering place for the automobile industry, bringing together a large number of automobile brands and manufacturers, which helps China's new energy vehicle industry move to a new stage of large-scale and global development, and also adds new impetus to the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows new energy vehicles for export at a terminal of Taicang Port, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Yangtze River Economic Belt is an important gathering place for the automobile industry, bringing together a large number of automobile brands and manufacturers, which helps China's new energy vehicle industry move to a new stage of large-scale and global development, and also adds new impetus to the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. (Photo by Ji Haixin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 11, 2023 shows a Lynk &Co assembly workshop in Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Yangtze River Economic Belt is an important gathering place for the automobile industry, bringing together a large number of automobile brands and manufacturers, which helps China's new energy vehicle industry move to a new stage of large-scale and global development, and also adds new impetus to the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

