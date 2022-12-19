China's high-end passenger car sales log robust growth
People visit the booth of Chinese electric automaker NIO during the China Motor Show (Tianjin) 2022 in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 10, 2022.(Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Sales of high-end passenger cars produced in China registered rapid expansion in the country during the first 11 months despite the disruptions of COVID-19, industry data showed.
In the period, more than 3.51 million such cars were sold in China, up 12.7 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
In November alone, sales of those cars surged 18.2 percent year on year to 380,000 units, according to the association.
It highlighted the good performance of the high-end passenger car market, noting that the market maintained strong resilience amid COVID-19 disruptions.
Photos
