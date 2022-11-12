China's used car sales rise in September

Xinhua) 14:23, November 12, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's used car sales rose on a monthly basis in September as the market entered the traditional high season, industry data showed.

Nearly 1.49 million used cars changed hands in September, up 1.2 percent month on month, according to a report by the China Passenger Car Association.

The combined transaction value reached nearly 96.7 billion yuan (about 13.45 billion U.S. dollars).

However, the number of used cars traded in the January-September period fell 7.6 percent year on year to around 11.98 million, the report showed.

