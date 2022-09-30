Chinese car brand to enter Israeli market

Xinhua) 08:51, September 30, 2022

JERUSALEM, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese car brand will enter the Israeli market for the first time, an Israeli car import dealership said Thursday.

The Israeli automotive company Blilious Group and the Chinese car manufacturer Hozon Auto have signed an agreement to import and market Hozon's Neta electric models in Israel, the two companies have announced.

Elhanan Yahav, CEO of the private vehicle division at Blilious Group, told Xinhua that the sales will begin in 2023, without giving the exact date.

This marks the first time that Neta models will enter the Middle East market, Hozon Auto said in a statement.

The Neta model will join several other Chinese electric brands that have gained popularity in Israel, manufactured by Hongqi, BYD, and the Great Wall, among others.

The Geometry C electric car manufactured by China's automaker Geely Auto Group was the best-selling vehicle model in Israel in August.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)