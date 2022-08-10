Chinese auto brands gain larger domestic market share in July
BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Sales of Chinese-brand passenger cars continued steady growth in July, with their share of the domestic market further increasing year on year, industry data showed.
A total of 850,000 units of these cars were sold in China via retail channels last month, up 34 percent year on year and rising 4 percent on a monthly basis, according to the China Passenger Car Association.
During the same period, retail sales of domestic-brand cars accounted for 47.4 percent of the total in China, up 4.8 percentage points compared to the previous year.
In the first seven months of the year, the cumulative market share of these cars rose 8.9 percentage points year on year to 47 percent of the domestic market.
The association highlighted the rapid development of domestic auto brands in the new-energy vehicle market. The market shares of top brands, such as BYD, Geely, Chang'an and Chery, have increased significantly, it said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's passenger car sales maintain robust growth in July: report
- Sales of Chinese-brand cars jump 43.1 pct in June
- China's car purchase tax cut benefits over 1 mln cars in one month
- China launches favorable policies to boost auto sales
- A walk through China's auto-industry spirit with vintage car collector
- Foreign auto companies optimistic about Chinese market
- Lush Boston Ivy transforms overpass into green corridor
- Tesla's China factory sells over 180,000 cars in Q1
- China's passenger car retail sales down in March: association
- China playing leading role in electrification of car industry, says industry leader
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.