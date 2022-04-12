Tesla's China factory sells over 180,000 cars in Q1
Employees work at the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
SHANGHAI, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Tesla's factory in China sold over 180,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, the company said Monday.
The company launched "zero contact" self-service car collection services in many parts of China in the face of sporadic COVID-19 resurgences, shortening the delivery process from about 2 hours to some 20 minutes.
Deliveries at the Shanghai Gigafactory stood at 484,130 vehicles last year, an increase of 235 percent from 2020, accounting for 51.7 percent of Tesla's global production capacity in 2021.
Last year, Tesla's Shanghai factory delivered more than 160,000 vehicles to overseas markets, meeting the needs of more than 10 countries and regions in Europe and Asia.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's passenger car retail sales down in March: association
- Tesla recalls Model 3 vehicles in China
- China playing leading role in electrification of car industry, says industry leader
- China's passenger car sales up 4.2 percent in February
- China's car brand Hongqi kick-starts new year with strong sales
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.