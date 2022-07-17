Sales of Chinese-brand cars jump 43.1 pct in June

Xinhua) 09:51, July 17, 2022

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Sales of Chinese-brand passenger cars continued to rise rapidly in June, surging 43.1 percent year on year, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers shows.

A total of 994,000 Chinese-brand passenger cars were sold last month, accounting for 44.8 percent of the country's total passenger-car sales in the period, according to the association.

In the first half of the year, the sales of domestic auto brands rose 16.5 percent year on year to top 4.89 million units, making up 47.2 percent of China's total passenger-car sales in the period, up 5.3 percentage points from the same period in 2021.

The association attributed the continuous expansion of the market share of Chinese brands this year to automakers' efforts to increase competence through industrial upgrading, winning more young consumers through accurate market analysis, and getting support from the domestic supply chain.

It put special emphasis on the new-energy vehicle sector, saying that Chinese brands have taken the lead in the market by accelerating the development of intelligent and connected vehicles.

