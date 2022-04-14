Home>>
Lush Boston Ivy transforms overpass into green corridor
(Ecns.cn) 15:09, April 14, 2022
Cars run under a green overpass on the 2nd ring road, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 14, 2022. Covered by flourishing ivy plants, the overpass looks like a green corridor. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Photos
