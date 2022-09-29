Home>>
Auto show of Chinese car brands held in Kuwait
(Xinhua) 08:46, September 29, 2022
People visit an auto show of Chinese car brands in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on Sept. 28, 2022. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
A man tries a car at an auto show of Chinese car brands in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on Sept. 28, 2022. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
