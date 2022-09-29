We Are China

Auto show of Chinese car brands held in Kuwait

Xinhua) 08:46, September 29, 2022

People visit an auto show of Chinese car brands in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on Sept. 28, 2022. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

People visit an auto show of Chinese car brands in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on Sept. 28, 2022. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A man tries a car at an auto show of Chinese car brands in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on Sept. 28, 2022. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)