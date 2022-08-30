Passing sprinkler truck puts out spontaneous car fire

(People's Daily App) 14:26, August 30, 2022

A car spontaneously burst into flames at an intersection in Jining, Shandong Province. Fortunately, a passing sprinkler truck sprayed water and put out the fire together with firefighters.

The father and son in the car were unharmed.

