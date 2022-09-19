China's used car sales maintain expansion in August
BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's second-hand car sector continued an upward trend in August, logging month-on-month sales growth from July despite the disruptions of hot, rainy weather and the COVID-19 resurgences in some parts of the country, industry data showed.
Last month, over 1.46 million used cars changed hands in China, up 1.69 percent month on month, according to the China Automobile Dealers Association.
The transaction value of the sales totaled 95.66 billion yuan (about 13.8 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, up from 95.50 billion yuan in July, the data showed.
In the first eight months, 10.5 million second-hand cars were traded in China, down 7.86 percent year on year.
The country's used car sales saw continuous growth in the April-August period, said the association, highlighting demand recovery in first-tier cities and neighboring areas last month as the country facilitated the cross-regional transfer of second-hand vehicles.
The association is upbeat about the market in September, expecting a sales increase driven by the effective control of the epidemic and the implementation of favorable policies for the sector.
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
Related Stories
- Passing sprinkler truck puts out spontaneous car fire
- Chinese auto brands gain larger domestic market share in July
- China's passenger car sales maintain robust growth in July: report
- Sales of Chinese-brand cars jump 43.1 pct in June
- China's car purchase tax cut benefits over 1 mln cars in one month
- China launches favorable policies to boost auto sales
- A walk through China's auto-industry spirit with vintage car collector
- Foreign auto companies optimistic about Chinese market
- Lush Boston Ivy transforms overpass into green corridor
- Tesla's China factory sells over 180,000 cars in Q1
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.