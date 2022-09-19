China's used car sales maintain expansion in August

Xinhua) 09:23, September 19, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's second-hand car sector continued an upward trend in August, logging month-on-month sales growth from July despite the disruptions of hot, rainy weather and the COVID-19 resurgences in some parts of the country, industry data showed.

Last month, over 1.46 million used cars changed hands in China, up 1.69 percent month on month, according to the China Automobile Dealers Association.

The transaction value of the sales totaled 95.66 billion yuan (about 13.8 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, up from 95.50 billion yuan in July, the data showed.

In the first eight months, 10.5 million second-hand cars were traded in China, down 7.86 percent year on year.

The country's used car sales saw continuous growth in the April-August period, said the association, highlighting demand recovery in first-tier cities and neighboring areas last month as the country facilitated the cross-regional transfer of second-hand vehicles.

The association is upbeat about the market in September, expecting a sales increase driven by the effective control of the epidemic and the implementation of favorable policies for the sector.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)