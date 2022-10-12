Ford, GM report mixed sales in China in third quarter

Xinhua) 08:58, October 12, 2022

CHICAGO, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- General Motors Co. (GM) and its joint ventures in China delivered nearly 630,000 vehicles in China in the third quarter of this year, up about one percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Ford Motor Company sold more than 133,000 vehicles in China in the third quarter, down 11 percent year on year but up 12 percent from the second quarter.

Quoting news releases of the two U.S. automakers, The Detroit News reported Monday that sales of Ford and GM in the United States grew 16 percent and 24 percent, respectively, in the third quarter.

To be specific, GM Cadillac brand delivered more than 56,000 vehicles in China in the third quarter, down from about 59,000 units a year ago; Buick brand sold about 185,000 units, up from 166,000 a year ago; Chevrolet reported sales of more than 56,000 vehicles, up from 49,000; and Wuling, a joint-venture partner of GM, delivered more than 321,000 vehicles, up from 309,000 last year.

Cadillac started delivering its first all-electric model, the Lyriq, to customers in China in September.

Ford launched four brands of vehicle in China in the third quarter, namely the all-new Ford Explorer, special edition Lincolns including the Lincoln Navigator One and Corsair Alaska. The Dearborn-based automaker noted that it established Ford Model e Technology as a dedicated unit focusing on the development of Ford's electric-vehicle business in China.

To be specific, Ford brand passenger vehicle sales in China were roughly 54,400 units in the third quarter, down 12 percent year on year but up 23 percent from the second quarter; Lincoln sold more than 23,800 vehicles, flat compared with a year ago and up 31 percent from the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Ford sold approximately 1,400 Ford brand electric vehicles in China.

