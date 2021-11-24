Sales revenue of Liuzhou Luosifen registers growth in first three quarters

09:29, November 24, 2021

Workers pack Luosifen rice noodles at a food-processing company in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2021. Liuzhou Luosifen, a soup dish dubbed by some people as "durian of soup" for its strong smell, features rice vermicelli soaked in a spicy broth flavored by river snails and topped with ingredients including pickled bamboo shoots, string beans, peanuts and tofu skin. In the first three quarters of this year, bagged Liuzhou Luosifen achieved sales revenue of 11.223 billion yuan (about 1.75 billion U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 45.7%. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

