China's NEV sales surge in first four months

Xinhua) 16:56, May 12, 2021

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Sales of new energy vehicles (NEV) in China increased by nearly 250 percent year on year in the first four months amid the steady recovery of market demand, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Wednesday.

In the Jan.-April period, NEV sales amounted to 732,000 units, up 249.2 percent year on year. In April alone, NEV sales surged 180 percent year on year to reach 206,000 units, the data showed.

The monthly production and sales of the NEV remained over 200,000 units, setting new monthly records and outperforming the automobile industry as a whole, the association said.

China will further promote NEVs' high-quality development by advancing the integration of technologies such as electrification and intelligent networking, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)