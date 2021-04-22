China may initiate codification of environmental, education laws

Xinhua

Photo taken on May 28, 2020 shows a view of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature will study the possibility of initiating the codification of environmental laws, education laws, and administrative laws this year.

This was revealed by the annual legislative agenda, made public by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, on Wednesday.

According to the agenda, 37 new legislative bills will go under review, including revising the anti-monopoly law, the law on enterprise bankruptcy, and formulating the laws on food security and social assistance.

Another 17 legislative bills submitted to the top legislature will continue to be deliberated, including reviews on rural vitalization promotion laws, data security, and personal data protection.

