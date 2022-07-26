China's supply and marketing cooperatives report steady sales growth

Xinhua) 09:11, July 26, 2022

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China's supply and marketing cooperatives reported steady sales growth in the first half of year, according to the All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives.

Their total sales climbed 19.1 percent to top 2.94 trillion yuan (about 435.3 billion U.S. dollars), according to the federation.

The turnover on the online sales platform established by the federation to help sell agricultural and sideline products jumped 33 percent over last year.

With an extensive presence in rural areas, the country's supply and marketing cooperatives helped meet the demand for fertilizer, contributing to the country's food security, according to the federation.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)