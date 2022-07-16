Home>>
China pickup truck sales up 19 pct in June
(Xinhua) 13:56, July 16, 2022
BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's pickup truck market registered robust growth in June, with sales rising 19 percent year on year, industry data showed.
According to the China Passenger Car Association, a total of 52,000 units were sold last month, marking strong market performance after production disruptions have eased as the COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control improves.
Great Wall Motor, a leader in the pickup truck market, saw its sales expanding 17.7 percent year on year to 21,251 units in June, said the association.
Previous data from the association showed that some 550,000 units of pickup trucks were sold in China last year, up 14 percent from a year earlier.
