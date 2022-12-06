China expands second-hand car exports

Xinhua) 15:29, December 06, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has allowed 14 more regions, including Liaoning, Fujian, and Sichuan, to conduct exports of second-hand cars, said a notice from the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

The notice was jointly issued by the MOC, the Ministry of Public Security, and the General Administration of Customs.

These regions shall formulate the admission standards for local enterprises, standardize the selection procedures, and support companies with access to second-hand cars for sale, overseas marketing channels, and after-sales service to carry out the export business, it said.

More efforts should be made to facilitate vehicle transaction registration, license application, and customs clearance to create a sound environment, it added.

China officially kicked off the exports of second-hand cars in May 2019, with Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Guangdong among the first batch of ten regions allowed to conduct such trade.

Industrial data showed that 13.3 million used cars were traded in China in the first ten months of 2022.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)