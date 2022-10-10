Export of heating equipments to EU sees rapid growth in China's Foshan

Xinhua) 08:51, October 10, 2022

A worker checks electric heaters at a company in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 29, 2022. Foshan from June to August this year saw the export of heating equipments to countries of the European Union in worth of 94 million yuan (about 13.2 million U.S. dollars), up 154.4 percent year-on-year. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

