Israeli imports from China up 31.2 pct in Jan.-Aug.

Xinhua) 10:36, September 21, 2022

JERUSALEM, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Israeli imports of goods from China rose by 31.2 percent year on year in the first eight months of 2022, excluding diamonds, the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Israel imported 8.92-billion U.S. dollar value of goods from China in January-August, compared to 6.8 billion dollars in the same period last year, the bureau's data showed.

In August, Israeli imports of goods from China amounted to 1.22 billion dollars, which was 13.7 percent of all goods imports in the month.

Israel's exports to China totaled 3.01 billion dollars in the first eight months, reflecting an annual increase of 4.2 percent.

Total Israeli imports, including diamonds, increased by 23.9 percent to 74.1 billion dollars in January-August, a rise of 23.9 percent year on year, while Israeli exports totaled 48.5 billion dollars, an increase of 26.3 percent.

