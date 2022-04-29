China's Hainan starts exporting muskmelons to Thailand

Xinhua) 09:46, April 29, 2022

HAIKOU, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Customs of Haikou, capital of south China's island province Hainan, said a batch of local muskmelons have been exported to Thailand for the first time.

The muskmelons, weighing 25.4 tonnes and worth 38,047.5 U.S. dollars, were produced by an agricultural company in Dongfang City. The company has a planting area of about 1,500 mu (100 hectares) with an annual output of 8,000 tonnes.

The customs said it has set up a "green channel" for fresh fruit export, providing round-the-clock clearance services.

