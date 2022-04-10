China's export container shipping index down in March

SHANGHAI, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China's index of export container transport declined in March, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) decreased by 4.9 percent month on month to 3,332.65 in the period, said the exchange.

The sub-reading for the South America service led the drop with a month-on-month decline of 10.5 percent, followed by that for the Southeast Asia service, which went down 10.1 percent from the previous month.

The sub-reading for the South Africa service remained flat from that of February.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

