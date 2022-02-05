China's exports of mechanical, electrical products surge in 2021

Xinhua) February 05, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's exports of mechanical and electrical products added up to 1.99 trillion U.S. dollars in 2021 as strong demand fuelled growth, official data showed.

The volume, representing a year-on-year growth of 29.1 percent, accounted for 59 percent of China's total exports during the period, said Gao Feng, spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce.

The expansion marked the quickest pace in 11 years.

Noting multiple uncertainties facing exports of mechanical and electrical products, Gao pledged to take further measures to improve the level of trade facilitation, help enterprises diversify their markets, and ensure the stability of the foreign trade industrial chain and supply chain.

China has taken a slew of measures in 2021 to ramp up foreign trade growth, including accelerating the development of new business forms and modes, further deepening reform to facilitate cross-border trade, optimizing its business environment at ports, and promoting reform and innovation to facilitate trade and investment in pilot free trade zones.

