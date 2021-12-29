China's export controls contribute to open world economy: expert

Xinhua) 10:19, December 29, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's export controls have made major contributions to fostering an open world economy, an expert said Wednesday after the release of a white paper titled "China's Export Controls."

The white paper is of realistic significance to gathering consensus, improving global governance of export controls, fostering synergy and pushing forward the building of an open world economy, said Zhang Wei, a researcher with the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce.

Zhang emphasized the need to coordinate development and security, ramp up compliance management, and promote international cooperation while advancing export controls to build an open world economy.

China has adhered to a holistic approach to national security, strived to build an export control system commensurate with its international standing and aligned with its national security and interests, and worked hard to facilitate international export controls in a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory manner, Zhang noted.

"Most importantly, China firmly opposes the abuse of export control measures and the double standards in matters related to non-proliferation as well as the behaviors that violate the laws of sci-tech development, draw lines along ideology, and politicize export controls," Zhang said.

"China resolutely supports all countries in peacefully using controlled items and the sci-tech achievements for mutual development, safeguarding the secure and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, and laying a solid foundation for the development of an open world economy."

To strengthen export control compliance in line with China's reality, the country has always been enhancing legal guarantee and policy guidance and improving public services by combining efforts from governments, businesses and the society, said Zhang.

Citing the white paper, Zhang said that China has been prioritizing international exchanges and cooperation on export controls, endeavoring to boost mutual trust, ease doubts and increase mutual learning, strengthening international coordination and promoting trading in export-controlled items that is consistent with compliance requirements, and enhancing the international cooperation in export controls.

After its development entered into a new stage, China has deepened international cooperation on export controls through multilateral and bilateral means, and stuck to building consensus and resolving disputes in an open and cooperative manner, Zhang said.

China has made prominent contributions in promoting the fairness and openness of international export controls, Zhang said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)