China remains Germany's biggest import country market for consumer electronics: Destatis

Xinhua) 08:38, November 24, 2021

BERLIN, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China remained Germany's biggest import partner for consumer electronics between January and September this year, accounting for 39.2 percent of total imports, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Tuesday.

Around half of all consumer electronics devices imported into Germany came from Asia. With a share of 7.8 percent, Japan was Germany's third most important source of imports after Poland, according to Destatis.

Germany imported consumer electronic products worth 7.7 billion euros (8.7 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of 2021, an increase of 12.9 percent year-on-year. Compared with pre-crisis year 2019, imports were up 9.4 percent.

The fourth quarter of the year "usually plays a particularly important role for imports of consumer electronics," Destatis noted. Around one-third of annual imports in this sector are realized between October and December.

Last year, 35.4 percent of total imports worth 10.6 billion euros occurred in the fourth quarter, which includes the Christmas season, Destatis said. (1 euro = 1.12 U.S. dollars)

