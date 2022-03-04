German exports to China rise 13.7 pct in January: Destatis

Xinhua) 20:24, March 04, 2022

BERLIN, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Germany's exports to China rose by 13.7 percent month-on-month to 8.8 billion euros (9.7 billion U.S. dollars) in January, according to provisional data published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Friday.

Including imported goods worth 13.1 billion euros in January, China remained Germany's biggest foreign trade partner, according to Destatis.

Germany's total exports declined by 2.8 percent to 116.9 billion euros in January, while imports fell by 4.2 percent month-on-month to 107.5 billion euros, according to Destatis.

Compared to February 2020, the month before Germany entered its first COVID-19 lockdown, imports and exports recovered and were up 17.8 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.

The United States remained the largest customer market for German exports, as goods worth 10.9 billion euros were exported to the country in January, an increase of 3 percent compared to the previous month.

German exports to Russia, which had not yet been constrained by the Ukraine conflict in January, rose 14.4 percent from December 2021 and reached 2.6 billion euros.

Other countries from the European Union (EU) imported German goods worth 61.4 billion euros in January, 9.6 percent more than in the previous month. (1 euro = 1.10 U.S. dollars)

