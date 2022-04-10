China's excavator exports surge in first three months

Xinhua) 15:57, April 10, 2022

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China's major excavator manufacturers reported a rapid increase in their exports in the first three months of the year, industry data showed.

From January to March, exports of the country's 26 leading excavator makers amounted to 25,289 units, surging 88.6 percent year on year, data from the China Construction Machinery Association showed.

However, domestic sales of the equipment slumped 54.3 percent year on year to 51,886 units. The total excavator sales were 77,175 units in the January-March period, a drop of 39.2 percent year on year, according to the association.

In March alone, these excavator makers sold a total of 37,085 units, down 53.1 percent year on year.

